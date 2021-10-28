EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vice Chancellor (VC) for University Advancement and CEO of the Foundation Rachel Stack has announced her retirement, effective June 30, 2022.

“Vice Chancellor Stack has significantly impacted the culture of SIUE and the SIUE Foundation,” shared Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “I thank her for her outstanding service to the University, specifically as a member of Chancellor’s Council, and for her leadership at the Foundation.”

“Rachel has done an excellent job in creating a terrific team in advancement, while professionalizing the Foundation,” he added. “She has added staff to advance the University and prepare us for the Capital Campaign on the horizon. Further, she has established strong ties with community members and built great relationships with our alumni, local businesses and national organizations.”

“I share my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the SIUE campus community for extending me the honor of serving them as vice chancellor,” said Stack. “The time, talent and treasure of the numerous individuals I’ve worked alongside has made SIUE the best possible place to be. This journey has been remarkable.”

Stack joined the University in 2014. During her tenure, the endowment has reached an all-time high of $38 million, and her team is already more than halfway toward its 2021-22 fundraising goal.

Additional highlights have included:

Raising $35 million for the University, including such projects as the School of Engineering’s innovative Fowler Student Design Center

Securing the East St. Louis Charter High School’s largest gift in history at $3.6 million

Establishing multiple scholarship endowments

Partnering to gain corporate support, such as Delta Dental’s contribution to the SIU School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Care Clinic

Dedicating a SIUE Golf Practice Facility at Sunset Hills Country Club

Significantly growing SIUE Alumni Association events and participation

A national search for SIUE’s next Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation is anticipated in 20222.

