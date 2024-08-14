EAST ST. LOUIS — With Thrift Store Day on August 17 and National Secondhand Day following on August 25, the St. Vincent de Paul Belleville Council (SVDP) in East St. Louis is setting an example with their mission thrift store. Located at 3716 State Street, the store not only offers affordable shopping options but also supports a wide range of community services.

St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift store is a cornerstone of their outreach efforts, providing essential items at low prices and distributing free textiles to those in need. Every donation and dollar spent at the store is funneled directly back into their Outreach Center, Cosgrove’s Daily Soup Kitchen, and Crisis Overnight Center, all situated on the same property.

“SVDP has several programs to assist those experiencing hunger, homelessness, mental health challenges and more,” a representative from the organization stated. "These services are crucial for improving the lives of community members facing difficult circumstances."

The thrift store’s operations emphasize the principles of reducing, reusing, recycling, and reselling. Unlike traditional recycling methods, which often require significant energy for processing, thrift stores focus on repurposing textiles with minimal environmental impact. This approach not only aids in sustainability but also helps teach families the value of giving and environmental stewardship.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop hosts special events such as “Brown Paper Bag Days” on the first Tuesday of each month and “Thrifty Thursdays” on the last Thursday. These events, along with upcycling tips shared in-store and on YouTube, encourage the community to engage in sustainable practices.

Volunteers and donations are vital to the success of SVDP’s programs.

“We would love to chat with you about how you can be a part of their amazing group of dedicated volunteers,” the organization encourages. Visit: https://svdpsouthil.org/monetary-donations or email donate@svdpsouthil.net.

The Belleville Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is committed to fighting poverty in Southern Illinois, providing assistance with utilities, rent, food, clothing, and more. They collaborate with other agencies and organizations to maximize their impact. It is important to note that contributions intended for the East St. Louis Outreach Center must be directed specifically to the Belleville Council.

As the community celebrates Thrift Store Day and National Secondhand Day this August, St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift store stands as a beacon of sustainability and support for those in need.

