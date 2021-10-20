EDWARDSVILLE – True Value Rental - Edwardsville, in partnership with the True Value Foundation, has provided free health and safety kits to Father McGivney Catholic High School through the newly created Educational Heroes Safety Campaign.

“Thank you for the generous donation of hand sanitizer, germicidal cleaner, masks, and hand soap,” said Joseph Lombardi, Principal of Father McGivney Catholic High School. “Your gift is greatly appreciated and needed.”

To ensure the health and safety of students, teachers, administrators, and staff at their local school, True Value Rental - Edwardsville has donated kits consisting of hand sanitizer, germicidal cleaner, KN-95 masks, and hand soap.

“The True Value Company helps us support our communities. We are so lucky they have programs like this that we can utilize to benefit local students, teachers, administrators, and staff,” said Alex St Peters, Manager of True Value Rental - Edwardsville.

At the beginning of the pandemic, True Value Manufacturing retooled its EasyCare paint production facility in Cary, Illinois, to produce FDA-approved hand sanitizer and other essential cleaning products to meet unprecedented nationwide consumer demand for health and cleaning essentials. In August, the True Value Foundation decided to go even further to address the growing public need for these products as schools reopen by launching the Educational Heroes Safety campaign. This collaborative effort between the Company and its independent retailers aims to keep America’s kids learning while keeping our frontline educational heroes safe.

