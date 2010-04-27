St. Peters Hardware & Rental will be selling paper sneakers to raise funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. St. Peters Hardware & Rental will be selling paper sneakers to raise funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) now through May 16th. The JDRF International is the leading charitable funder and advocate of type 1 (juvenile) diabetes research worldwide. The mission of JDRF is to find a cure for diabetes and its complications through the support of research. For more information on JDRF please visit www.jdrf.org. And, please visit St. Peters Hardware to purchase your sneaker and show your support! Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip