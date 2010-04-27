St. Peters Hardware & Rental will be selling paper sneakers to raise funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) now through May 16th.  The JDRF International is the leading charitable funder and advocate of type 1 (juvenile) diabetes research worldwide. The mission of JDRF is to find a cure for diabetes and its complications through the support of research. For more information on JDRF please visit www.jdrf.org. And, please visit St. Peters Hardware to purchase your sneaker and show your support!

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Aug 22, 2023 - Anderson Clinician Achieves Board Certification In Advanced Diabetes Management

Aug 7, 2023 - Belt-Backed Law To Cap The Price Of Insulin

Jul 14, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony's Is Nationally Recognized For Its Commitment To Providing High-Quality Stroke Care

May 27, 2023 - School of Pharmacy Reaccredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education 

Aug 21, 2023 - HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital Nurses: Breast Milk Provides Unique Benefits To Infants

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.