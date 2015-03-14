Does your pup have the luck of the Irish?

Come in for our St. Patrick's Day "Pup"Crawl on March 17, 2015.

Activities will include a game of Lucky Ducky and Bling Your Green. Your "lucky" pup will enjoy Bacon treats and Bowser Beer during the festivities and will go home with a fun photo and a "pot of gold.

You can dress your pet in green if you would like, otherwise we do have props for the photo!

Space is limited, so give us a call and get signed up by March 16th, 2015

The "Pup"Crawl is only $9.95. (in addition to daycare)

We have been family owned business providing superior Pet Care for 50 years. For more information on LaBest pet Resort and Spa you can go to www.labestinc.net. Our operating hours are Mon – Fri 8am-6pm and Sat 8am-4pm. We can be reached at 618-692-6399.

