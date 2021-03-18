GODFREY - St. Patrick’s Day is always a day for Liz Puckett, a bar tender, at Bakers and Hale in Godfrey. The day was a huge one for the business Wednesday with its Irish drinks and excellent food.

Bakers and Hale featured the full Irish menu all day and there was considerable excitement. “This is a great environment and my bosses are great,” Puckett said. “I created my own special green vodka melon drink this year.”

Irish performer Nancy Lippincott was a hit in the dinner hour from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Liz Puckett’s mom’s maiden name was Johnson, so her family has a large Irish background.

Puckett always remembers the stories of how her great-grandmother was one of the first Irish immigrants to America.

“My great-grandmother came over from Ireland and came in at Ellis Island,” she said. “She ended up north past Carrollton and eventually to St. Louis.”

“My grandma also made the best corned beef and cabbage,” she added.

Puckett and the others were gleaming through the day Wednesday in their Irish beer as normalcy begins to return.

