Next week, St. Mary's School will be painting four classrooms and the old preschool as they prepare to expand their preschool program.

Volunteer Opportunities are as follows:

* Tuesday, June 17th - 6:30-9:00pm

* Wednesday, June 18th - 6:30-9:00pm

* Thursday, June 19th - 6:30-9:00pm

* Saturday, June 21st - 8:00am - 12:00pm

School parents, this will count toward the 15 service hours (scholarship recipients: 30 hours) that you are required to log.



Please help, even if you are only available for a couple of hours. It is so nice to see the parishioners and school families working together to make St. Mary's School a beautiful place for our children for years to come.



Many hands make light work!

If you know you can be there to help, please send SMS an e-mail and let them know.

