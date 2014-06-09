St. Mary's School Needs Help Painting Classrooms
Next week, St. Mary's School will be painting four classrooms and the old preschool as they prepare to expand their preschool program.
Volunteer Opportunities are as follows:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
* Tuesday, June 17th - 6:30-9:00pm
* Wednesday, June 18th - 6:30-9:00pm
* Thursday, June 19th - 6:30-9:00pm
* Saturday, June 21st - 8:00am - 12:00pm
School parents, this will count toward the 15 service hours (scholarship recipients: 30 hours) that you are required to log.
Please help, even if you are only available for a couple of hours. It is so nice to see the parishioners and school families working together to make St. Mary's School a beautiful place for our children for years to come.
Many hands make light work!
If you know you can be there to help, please send SMS an e-mail and let them know.
###
More like this: