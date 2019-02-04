BRUSSELS - The St. Mary School Support Group will be hosting its annual Dinner Auction on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Brussels American Legion. Dinner starts at 4 p.m., serving fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, steakhouse rolls, salad, and homemade desserts.

Card draws included prizes such as a cleaning bundle with an iRobot vacuum, cleaning supplies, and a house cleaning; Pampered Chef Pots & Pan set; Hunting Gun; 40" TV; and a cart full of groceries. Several new games will be added this year, as well.

Attendees can also play Plinko to win tickets for a trip to Branson, MO.

Pick a ring to win changes on the Pampering Raffle with prizes including a Michael Kors purse, a massage at Midwest Massage in Alton, a manicure and pedicure at Tracy's Tips & Toes, hair products from Do'z & Dye'z, a $50 gift card to Brit's Little Beauty Room, or a diamond necklace.

Reach your hand in the mystery box to ear tickets for a Kenmore gas barbeque grill with cover and accessories.

The grand raffle will include a handmade quilt, wrought iron patio set with cushions, cash, and much, much more. There will be many different raffles and silent auction items to bid on. Live auction starts at 8 p.m. with several large household items including furniture and appliances.

For the children, games and a movie start at 6 p.m.

Donations are also being accepted.

If the St. Mary Support Committee can be of assistance to answer any questions or to arrange pickup of your donation, please contact Rachel Hartman at (618) 623-8803, hartmanr0804@yahoo.com, or Traci Caselton at (618) 535-8248, tracilynn17@hotmail.com.

