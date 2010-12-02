For the past year, Pepsi Cola has been awarding monetary grants to worthy community projects and organizations. St. Mary’s School has been accepted to be in a competition for the month of December to win a $25,000 grant to buy badly needed new computers for the school!

The contest works by having people go to the Pepsi website and vote on the project they think is most worthy. The top ten vote-getting projects in the nation for the month, win a grant. We need all the help we can get! We need you, your family, your friends, your co-workers, your business associates, anybody you can think of to vote for the St. Mary’s project. It is very important that you send a message to all your e-mail and Facebook friends several times in December telling them to help you out. This is a nationwide contest, so we need all the votes we can get! You can vote once each day, so we need everyone to vote each day in the month of December.

Article continues after sponsor message

The way to vote is to go to the Pepsi Grant website www.refresheverything.com. You need to register an e-mail address to vote. (Do not worry, your email address is kept private and is not used for any mass mailings.) Alternately, if you have a Facebook account, you can “like” the Pepsi Page and it will remind you to vote each day. Navigate to the $25,000 Education section, find the page detailing the St. Mary’s Computer grant, and click! And do this the next day, and the next day and the next day, etc., for all 31 days of December.

If you don’t have a computer, you can go to a friend’s house, the library, or anyplace a computer with internet access is available. You can also vote from your mobile phone (Text* 104351 to Pepsi (73774) *Standard text messaging rates apply.). We need EVERYBODY, and EVERYBODY EVERYONE knows, to vote to win this grant. Visit: http://www.refresheverything.com/smsaltoncomputers

More like this: