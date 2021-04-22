St. Mary's School would like to congratulate our alumni who were recently inducted into the National Honor Society at Marquette Catholic High School.

Pictured are juniors Kamryn Bell, Emma Bohannon, Allene Brass, Braden Coles, Elizabeth Dooling, Ethan Eddy, Sydney Ehrman, Carli Foersterling, Anna Joehl, Jillian Nelson, Hayley Porter, Luke Schwegel, Jenna Scruggs, Preston Stork, Nina Walters, Monica Wendle, Alexis Williams, Carter Williams.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Related Video:

Alumni Dr. Erin Long Delivers Marquette's Commencement Speech

Marquette Homecoming Parade

 