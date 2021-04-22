St. Mary's School Congratulates Alumni Inducted Into National Honor Society At Marquette Catholic High School
St. Mary's School would like to congratulate our alumni who were recently inducted into the National Honor Society at Marquette Catholic High School.
Pictured are juniors Kamryn Bell, Emma Bohannon, Allene Brass, Braden Coles, Elizabeth Dooling, Ethan Eddy, Sydney Ehrman, Carli Foersterling, Anna Joehl, Jillian Nelson, Hayley Porter, Luke Schwegel, Jenna Scruggs, Preston Stork, Nina Walters, Monica Wendle, Alexis Williams, Carter Williams.
