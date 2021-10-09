ALTON - The St. Mary's Oktoberfest in Alton pushed off to a strong kickoff Friday night.

"Our Friday night kickoff celebration of Oktoberfest was everything we'd hoped it would be!," Carolyn Simansky, St. Mary's Oktoberfest publicity chairperson said late Friday. "We've been waiting a long, long time because of the COVID-19 Pandemic to celebrate together as a family and a community and we had an amazing turn out with great weather and fabulous music by The Glendale Riders. It was a wonderful evening; we couldn't have asked for better. Thank you, everyone!"

Simansky encouraged everyone to join the celebrations on Saturday and Sunday for Oktoberfest at St. Mary's.

"We have a full menu Saturday and Sunday of food and drink, inflatables and games for the kids and teens, our $10,000 Sweepstakes Raffle, silent auction, basket raffle, and so much more! Our band lineup for Saturday is: St. Louis Czech Express, The Dixie Dudes, and Lady Luck."

All the details are online at www.stmarysoktoberfest.com

