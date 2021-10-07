ALTON - The St. Mary’s Oktoberfest is back in strong fashion with festivities set for Friday, October 8, to Sunday, October 10.

The hours are as follows: Friday, October 8, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, October 10, Noon to 10 p.m.

Oktoberfest kicks into full gear with a keg tapping ceremony on the Main Stage at St. Mary’s at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Carolyn Simansky, the public relations coordinator for the Oktoberfest, made the following statement about this year's event:

"It's Oktoberfest time again, and we are SO looking forward to seeing everyone down on the parish grounds this year! Last year, with a completely online Oktoberfest, and the community still turned out online and supported us well; we are unbelievably grateful for that support when everyone was having such a difficult year. This year, though, we are live again with all of our activities - exciting local bands, fabulous food, great beer selections, basket raffles, etc., etc. For the kids, there will be old favorite games and inflatables and a few new ones to enjoy, along with karaoke Saturday night on The Square. All will be live as in the past, the only difference this year is all of our auction items will be bid online; the items, though, will be there to view onsite. So we are looking forward to meeting everyone in person again!"

St. Mary's will also have the 33-foot big screen set up all weekend Friday night through Sunday for the National League Division Series.

Below are key details about the Oktoberfest:

$10,000 Sweepstakes Raffle

Tickets for sale on the festival grounds are to be drawn at 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Main Stage. Need not be present to win. Purchase 4 tickets and receive a 5th ticket FREE! Plus receive a $10 coupon for Tony's Restaurant, 9-holes golf at Woodlands Golf Course, or free Auto Butler "Butler's Best" carwash; your choice.

Online Silent Auction

Silent Auction items are displayed in Suddes Hall, bid online

Auction goes LIVE ONLINE at Noon, Saturday, Oct. 9, and closes at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. Winners may pick up items for 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 10, in Suddes Hall gym.

Live Basket Raffle

Baskets are displayed in Suddes Hall, purchase tickets in the hall?. Ticket sales start Saturday and close at 4 p.m. Sunday. One drawing is set for 4 p.m. Sunday. Winners need not be present to win. Winners announced right before the evening band in the Main Stage Tent.

Games and Inflatables

Children's Games: $1 per game*

Inflatables: $1 per ride

Wristbands for inflatables: $30 for 2 days; $20 for 1 day*

Note: Wristbands are only for inflatables, not games.

Inflatables include The Zombie Fall, "Show Your Speed" Cards Obstacle Course,

Spongebob Bounce & Slide

Face & Nail Painting/Hair Spray! located in the kids' game area, use game tickets.

Oktoberfest Wear - shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, Alpine Hats & Pins for sale!

Teen Zone! Returning! Gladiator Joust - 2-lane Bungee Run - Basketball Hoop & More.

Mass in the Grass: Garfield/Barth Park at 11 a.m. (6th & Langdon) Bring a lawn chair or blanket

Live Entertainment Schedule

Friday

7-11 p.m. - Glendale Riders - Main Stage

Saturday

1-4 p.m. - St. Louis Czech Express - Main Stage 1-5 p.m. - Dixie Dudes - Festival Stage 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. St. Mary's Karaoke - Festival Stage 7-11 p.m. - Lady Luck - Main Stage

Sunday

12:20-4:30 p.m. - Big Shake Daddies - Festival Stage - 12:30-4:00 pm - St. Louis Czech Express - Main Stage - 6:30-10:00 p.m. - Back in the Saddle - Main Stage

MAIN STAGE: at 3rd & Langdon Sts. FESTIVAL STAGE: at 3rd & Henry Sts.

Food Menu

Jumbo Turkey Legs, Loaded Baked Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Hamburgers, Frankfurters & Bratwurst (with or without sauerkraut), German Skillet Meals (German sausage, potatoes, onions & sauerkraut), Kettle Corn, Hot Pretzels, Nachos, Funnel Cakes by Alton Knights of Columbus, Schnitzel Sliders, Weisswurst, Potatoe Dessert Pancakes, Barvarian Cream Puffs, Apfelkuchen (Apple Cake), German Cookies, Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Root Beer & Orange Floats, Beer and Wine.

