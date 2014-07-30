Alton, IL - The St. Mary's Oktoberfest Committee will be having their first meeting Tuesday, August 12th at 7pm at High Flyers Grille, 16 Terminal Dr., East Alton, IL. We would love to have you join us! St. Mary's Oktoberfest is our main fundraiser for the year, and it takes many volunteers to make it a success.

This year's Oktoberfest will be held on October 10, 11, and 12. We have quite a few people stepping down this year and could really use some new members on the committee. If you are new to the school or new to the parish, this is a GREAT way to meet the people of St. Mary's. You do not need to be a school parent to serve on the Oktoberfest Committee. Over half of our committee is made up of parishioners who do not have children in our school. EVERYONE is welcome. It is great bunch of people of all ages, and we always have a great time when we get together to meet.



If you plan to attend, please e-mail erin@stmarysalton.com to help us plan for meeting space. WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!

If you are not familiar with the St. Mary's Oktoberfest, check out our website from last year:

