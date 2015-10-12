Debbie PorterDebbie Porter, coordinator of the St. Mary's Oktoberfest Basket Raffle, reports a successful weekend.

She listed the following as winners in the raffle:

Pot of Gold basket loaded with various lottery tickets, a basket donated by the 6th grade class families: Dan Schuder

Basket with $100 cash: Micah Redman

Basket with $400 cash: Micah Redman

"Yes, he was lucky enough to win both the cash baskets!," she said.

Cardinals tickets to a game in 2016 including parking pass: Diann Kupke

Jewelry from Maneke's basket: Dennis Morris

Season pass to Alton Little Theater: Ruth Ann Hellrung

