ALTON - Catholic Music Minister, Dennis Keller, will be the featured performer at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.

Keller will be joined by other St. Louis area musicians to provide a concert of prayerful praise and worship.

The concert is being offered in preparation for the installation of St. Mary’s Pastor, Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV by Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.