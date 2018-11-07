ALTON - St. Mary's Middle School in Alton has released their honor roll list for the first quarter of the 2018-2019 school year. Congratulations to the students that have earned this honor.

6th Grade High Honor Roll

Alyssa Coles

Maya Stephan

Michael Anderson

Marian Elmendorf

Jack Lombardi

Grace Schwegel

Abi Davis

Sarah Hart

Rodger Zawodniak

William Fahnestock

Drew Hawley

Tyler Roth

Elliotte Williams

Kennedy Eveans

Nicholas Koeller

6th Grade Honor Roll

Jason Curry

Kannon Kamp

Julia Behrmann

Amos Brass

Luke Curry

Hannah Henesey

Ben Yungling

Adam Richards

Adam Elik

Sebastian Thomas

Drew Thomeczek

7th Grade High Honor Roll

Augustus Livingstone

Tucker Gehrig

Nicholas Sanders

Aaron Wooten

Abigail Taylor

Abigail Ross

Lawson Bell

Christopher Horn

Morgan Hornsey

Brody Bechtold

Ava Certa

Elizabeth Wills

7th Grade High Honor Roll (Cont)

Avery Williams

Alec Schmeider

7th Grade Honor Roll

Caleb Thomeczek

Peter Walch

Alexander Siatos

Madison Honke

Genesis Showers

Madelyn Wade

8th Grade High Honor Roll

Hayley Williams

Andrew Roth

Rachel Rummerfield

Hanna Marshall

Lilian Thaxton

Samantha Hentrich

Francis Prediger

Katie Yungling

Brody Hendricks

Benjamin Hart

Ryan McNamee

Emma Lenhardt

Caroline Stephan

Charles Fahnestock

Huddy McCowan

Kelsy Wittman

Nicholas Trefny

Elizabeth Phipps

Karly Reiter

8th Grade Honor Roll

Kylie Murray

Kaylie Vickrey

Ava Bartosiak

Rolen Eveans

Catherine Rea

Caroline Rea

Aela Scruggs

Christian Maag

Nathan Gehrart

Matthew Mohrman

