St. Mary's Middle School releases honor roll lists for first quarter of 2018-2019 school year

ALTON - St. Mary's Middle School in Alton has released their honor roll list for the first quarter of the 2018-2019 school year. Congratulations to the students that have earned this honor.

6th Grade High Honor Roll
Alyssa Coles
Maya Stephan
Michael Anderson
Marian Elmendorf
Jack Lombardi
Grace Schwegel
Abi Davis
Sarah Hart
Rodger Zawodniak
William Fahnestock
Drew Hawley
Tyler Roth
Elliotte Williams
Kennedy Eveans
Nicholas Koeller

6th Grade Honor Roll
Jason Curry
Kannon Kamp
Julia Behrmann
Amos Brass
Luke Curry
Hannah Henesey
Ben Yungling
Adam Richards
Adam Elik
Sebastian Thomas
Drew Thomeczek

7th Grade High Honor Roll
Augustus Livingstone
Tucker Gehrig
Nicholas Sanders
Aaron Wooten
Abigail Taylor
Abigail Ross
Lawson Bell
Christopher Horn
Morgan Hornsey
Brody Bechtold
Ava Certa
Elizabeth Wills

7th Grade High Honor Roll (Cont)
Avery Williams
Alec Schmeider

7th Grade Honor Roll
Caleb Thomeczek
Peter Walch
Alexander Siatos
Madison Honke
Genesis Showers
Madelyn Wade

8th Grade High Honor Roll
Hayley Williams
Andrew Roth
Rachel Rummerfield
Hanna Marshall
Lilian Thaxton
Samantha Hentrich
Francis Prediger
Katie Yungling
Brody Hendricks
Benjamin Hart
Ryan McNamee
Emma Lenhardt
Caroline Stephan
Charles Fahnestock
Huddy McCowan
Kelsy Wittman
Nicholas Trefny
Elizabeth Phipps
Karly Reiter

8th Grade Honor Roll
Kylie Murray
Kaylie Vickrey
Ava Bartosiak
Rolen Eveans
Catherine Rea
Caroline Rea
Aela Scruggs
Christian Maag
Nathan Gehrart
Matthew Mohrman