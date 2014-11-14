Thing 1, Thing 2, a water gun, and Horton the Elephant are just a few of the characters you will see in the upcoming musical at St. Mary's Middle School. Seussical the Musical will have you laughing and humming a new tune as you leave St. Mary's Parish Center, the former St. Matthews Church. Seussical will be presented there at 7:00 p.m. on both Friday, November 21st and Saturday, November 22nd.

Mrs. Anne Davis is directing her fifth musical for St. Mary's School. This year over 60% of St. Mary’s student body is involved on stage in the production! In addition to performers, seven more students are performing critical functions such as student director, dance captain, and tech crew members.

Mrs. Davis engages the students beyond their on-stage performances. They have made vests out of colorful duct tape, transformed pillow cases into skirts, constructed a paper mache egg, and made Whikersham monkey tails out of jump-ropes.

Pictured here are eighth graders, Kolten Bauer, Ben Moehn, Eleonore Scroggins, and Nathan Joehl, who play Thing 1, Horton, the Cat in the Hat and Thing 2.

Other eighth graders with major roles include Grace Kane as the “thinking” Jojo, Emma Sugent as Gertrude, with her insatiable desire for more beautiful tail feathers, and Rachel Holmes, the Kangaroo with an attitude. Nathaniel Wuellner does not disappoint as the Grinch. You’ll need to watch out for the ever funny, mischievous Whickershams, portrayed by eighth graders Carson Freeman, Sam Kane, and Roman Thomeczek, seventh graders, Luke Atkinson and Michael Cooke and sixth grader, Jackson Garvey.

St. Mary's school is blessed with a great pool of young talent, and is already looking forward to next year, when talented younger students, such as Helen Mormino, (Mayzie), Hunter Gonzalez, (Mr. Mayor) and Abby Abromovich, (Mrs. Mayor) as well as others, will doubtless step up to take on even greater roles.

Suessical is the third musical the Middle School has presented in the former St. Matthew's Church. This past summer the Church took on a new mission for St. Mary's. The space has recently gone through extensive renovations. The pews were removed, the carpet was replaced and a kitchen was installed. The facility now provides a wonderful venue for our parish’s expanding programs.

This year's production will take place on Friday, November 21st and Saturday, November 22nd. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. both nights, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. High school age students and adults are $5.00 per ticket. Grade school students and younger are free.

The musical is open to the public, young or old. Come join us. For an hour, be swept away to the magical, nonsensical world that only Dr. Seuss could imagine.

