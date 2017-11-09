ALTON - St. Mary’s Middle School students will continue the excellence in drama reputation when they present the musical, “Godspell Junior,” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and 18.

The school has become widely acclaimed for its work in drama, thanks in large part to the highly qualified direction of Anne Davis, a veteran of many Alton High productions. The musical has become a school function that students really want to be participants. This year, fully one half of the student body is participating, either by performing on-stage, by assisting the director, or by working in the tech crew.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Mary’s Principal Judy Kulp said the drama experience provides the students a unique growth opportunity.

"This goes beyond that which classroom instruction can provide," she said. "I am so proud of the way they roll up their sleeves and do the work necessary to deliver an excellent show.”

The performances will be held at the St. Mary’s Parish Center (former St. Matthew’s Church) 1015 Milton Road in Alton.

The public is welcome to attend. Adults may purchase tickets at the door for $5. Students, eighth grade and under are free. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18, and the performance will commence at 7 p.m.

More like this: