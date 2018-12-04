BRUSSELS - St. Mary’s School in Brussels is hosting its inaugural New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance on December 31 at Brussels American Legion.

We will be serving Ribeye, made by the chef of the former Point Pleasant, or Chicken Parmesan, choice of potato, vegetable, salad and dessert.

The activities throughout the night include games, a photo booth, party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. DJ Andy Hartman will be playing from 9-1.

Tickets are $30/each and must be purchased by December 17 for includes dine-in or carry out.

Tickets are available at Bank of Kampsville-Brussels, Bank of Calhoun-Brussels, Brussels Red & White, Blessed Trinity Church Office-Brussels, or by calling St. Mary’s School at 618-883-2124.

