ALTON - St. Mary’s Church will be celebrating the upcoming Independence Day holiday with style and purpose with their inaugural St. Mary’s Fireworks Fest.

The festival will occur this Sunday, July 3 on the St. Mary’s School grounds at the corner of Third and Langdon Street. Beginning at 5 p.m., guests will enjoy carnival games and other activities while preparing for the launch of the Alton fireworks display. The night will close out around 11:30 p.m.

At dusk, the display will launch, giving festival goers the perfect view of the cascading spectacle.

The fundraiser will feature plenty of food, soda and ice cream for the whole family to enjoy while the adults sip on some brews from the event’s sponsor, Robert “Chick” Fritz Inc., Distributing.

St. Mary's Carolyn Simansky said many people often sit or stand in the church and school parking lot areas to watch the fireworks and hang out there before, so this is a natural event to have there. St. Mary's God Squad will benefit from any proceeds from the event.

"We thought we would give people a place to get a hot dog, drink and have the kids have the ability to play a game or two, then see the fireworks from our grounds," she said.

The Big Shake Daddies will take the stage at 7 p.m. and are sure to rock the house with their blend of contemporary pop music, classic rock and more.

All proceeds of the Independence Day bash will go directly to support the St. Mary’s Youth Group, “The God Squad.”

As per the group’s mission statement, “The St. Mary’s God Squad strives towards the evangelization of our youth to live as disciples of Jesus Christ through a responsible participation in the parish community, the reception of the sacraments, faith formation and igniting a healthy fellowship with their peers.”

"The God Squad travels together and is a group of great youth who share their faith," Simansky said.

T-shirts are also available for purchase for $10 in the parish office.

For more information about the event, please visit the website http://www.stmarysalton.com/fireworks-fest or call the parish office at 618-465-4284.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

