ALTON - St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton was in the path of the serious wind/thunderstorm early Sunday morning and in the process, one of the two large crosses on top of the building was blown off.

The cross that fell from the top of the church is copper and measured 72 inches by 60 inches. It weighs 100 pounds.

Parishioners discovered the cross and some brick had fallen to the pavement below right at the entrance to St. Mary’s in Alton for the first Sunday Mass.

The front entrance area is closed at the moment and roped off. The church issued this statement: “Because of loose debris found on the roof after the cross falling during the weekend storm, please enter the church only by the 4th Street door for the rest of the week. We apologize for the inconvenience, but we definitely want everyone to be safe.”

Father John Luong said he is thankful the debris and cross didn’t fall during any Sunday Masses.

“It was not only the cross but stone and brass also came off,” Father John said. “The cross goes a long ways back. It identifies the church and is a landmark designated for people to drive by at any time and view. It is a beautiful cross. It symbolizes Jesus’ passion for his disciples to follow him at the cross.”

St. Mary’s used a Riverbender.com drone to get a look at the top of the church where the cross and debris originally stood.

“Our goal is to get the cross repaired and eventually get it back up there,” Father John concluded.

