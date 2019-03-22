ALTON - The St. Mary's Catholic School volleyball Chargers recently finished the regular season on a high note by winning a first-ever Southern Conference Volleyball Tournament.

"The hard work and dedication of the players and the parents and supporters are what won the championship, and the tournament," Coach Phil Hamilton said. "The team finishes its regular season with a record of 27-3 and 8-1 in the Southern Conference."

Article continues after sponsor message

Hamilton said highlights of the season include a great effort against St. Peter and Paul Waterloo, an outstanding team. Also, this was the first time to beat Highland in school history.

"Highland has won the conference banner and the tournament every year for the last eight years," Hamilton said. "Perhaps our best game though was the come-from-behind win last night against a great team. St. John’s Neumann. Although we may have had somewhat of an off night, the team showed sheer determination.

"I know some players were disappointed they did not play in the championship games, but I cannot emphasize enough the importance of how 18 players contributed to the success of our season. I always wish to play all players. The toughest decision I must make as a coach is who to play in the most competitive game because there is so much talent, and they all deserve it.

"The only one that wants a player to play more than that player is me. I wish to thank the parents and supporters who got their players to the numerous practices and games during the season. I can’t thank you enough for your support and your understanding."

More like this: