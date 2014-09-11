ALTON, ILLINOIS--Judy Kulp, St Mary's Catholic School Principal, has been selected by the Springfield Diocese as their candidate for the National honor of "Principal of Distinction." Each U.S. Catholic diocese will enter a candidate, creating a pool from which the national "Principal of Distinction" will be selected.

St. Mary's is understandably proud of Mrs. Kulp's selection to this esteemed group of Principals, and would not be surprised to see her win nationally.

"Her hard work, dedication, and love of the children are exemplary," said Father Jim, St. Mary's Church Pastor. "I don't know how she does it, but I'm sure glad she does. She makes our school a place where the children want to be, and a place that parents want their children to be."

St. Mary's school enjoys two campuses, with the Elementary at Third and Henry, adjacent to the church, and the Middle School at 1015 Milton Road, in the former St. Matthews building. With enrollment of 361 students in Pre-K through 8th grade, Mrs. Kulp and her Vice Principal, Mary Pat Venardos have a full plate. And that's just the way they like it!

