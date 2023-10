WHEN: TONIGHT AT 7 PM

WHERE: THE NEW PARISH CENTER

AT THE MIDDLE SCHOOL CAMPUS

1015 MILTON ROAD, ALTON

*WE ASK THAT AT LEAST ONE PARENT PLEASE ATTEND. STUDENT DO NOT ATTEND THIS MEETING.



ST. MARY'S OKTOBERFEST:

SIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER & CHECK OUT THIS YEAR'S MERCHANDISE TONIGHT



ST. MARY'S OKTOBERFEST WILL BE HELD OCTOBER 10, 11, & 12 THIS YEAR. SIGN UP SHEETS

TO VOLUNTEER WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE MEETING TONIGHT. ALL HOURS WORKED AT OKTOBERFEST

WILL GO TOWARD PARENT VOLUNTEER HOURS.

MERCHANDISE: ALL OKTOBERFEST MERCHANDISE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PREVIEW AND PURCHASE

AT TONIGHT'S MEETING. IF WE DO NOT HAVE YOUR SIZE IN STOCK, ORDER FORMS WILL ALSO

BE AVAILABLE.

OKTOBERFEST ORDER FORM http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001wCDnlr1ynBxcjgTcU4weZ_6qYAKITb8L9Mqzv7dPOFKb0yNDLkhLfjX88fWrj3Gs1BLlAx22x7-_-ZbiPr4abcHDixN6jnfbMqSrgQnHon-RwSjhkNphFhoc-ZFfz5p5VDLuuvrrRzMY2BvDI-kxWAl40Ao8eT-z-sOu6H-V29IQpvwQxIMWtHGb0CXMFuRJBn63pDxlnlleP6yZVEFFMaffb3uXUrsiRjMTPMT1j0Cf-cnhXD_Qtk6bp_fXg-TpxsY8dRw3uKY=&c=d0ILtGJ0Ck5BzHq_8vxZl65E0zrqB93zGU7icO302bJq_fGM9GOO4g==&ch=d6zfMoAtFIPtHH2R6_c3AZVPNX6GpFx0NK8V98IP68LfvmEUJgsrWw==



SEPTEMBER 6

ST. MARY'S GOLF TOURNAMENT

ST MARY'S 15th ANNUAL

GOLF TOURNAMENT

Saturday September 6, 2014

Shotgun Start 1:30 pm

Rolling Hills Golf Course

5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey, IL 62035

