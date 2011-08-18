Food, Games, Music, 5K Run/Walk, Car Show and More Among Attractions

Edwardsville, IL – The annual St. Mary’s Applefest returns to Edwardsville’s St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Sept. 9th and 10th on the St. Mary’s Church grounds on Madison Avenue in Edwardsville. The event, which features food, games, music, and attractions, includes a 5K run/walk and car show.

“As we organize this event, we keep all ages in mind”, says Applefest organizer Danielle Smith, “This is truly a community event that offers a variety of fun events from concerts to bingo and all levels in between. This year our apple-themed food will be back by popular demand.”

New to Applefest this year is paintball where kids can shoot a variety of targets. We also will have dance and martial arts demonstrations. All booths will continue to take tickets in lieu of cash. Visitors may purchase tickets at the entrance to be used throughout the weekend.

“We try very hard to make this an affordable event that is open to everyone. We welcome everyone from the surrounding communities to join us for what is sure to be another wonderful Applefest!” added Smith.

This year’s festival will also feature giant inflatables, face painting and balloons, bingo, pull tabs, washer and basketball tournaments, car show, cash raffles, children’s games with great prizes, and live music. For a complete list of attractions, please visit www.edwardsvilleonline.com/stmary.

Applefest will take place Fri., Sept. 9th from 5p.m.-11 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 10th, from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. at the St. Mary’s campus located at 1802 Madison Ave in Edwardsville.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church has been serving the Edwardsville area since 1843. In addition to the parish, St. Mary’s also operates a preschool and private K-8 school. For more information, contact St. Mary’s Church at 618-656-4857.

