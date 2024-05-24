ALTON - A St. Louis-area band will rock Flock Food Truck Park & Bar this weekend on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

From 2–5 p.m., The Trophy Mules will perform as a full band at Flock. Corey Saathoff, a member of the band, explained that they are excited to return to Alton for a fun afternoon this Memorial Day weekend.

“With Flock, we played there as part of Rock the Hops last year, and we felt the place was really cool,” Saathoff said. “We love to play anytime we can, and especially venues like Flock where it’s a unique setting. It should be fun.”

According to Saathoff, The Trophy Mules play country rock/Americana music with a folky twist. They have released three albums over the years, and they will play a combination of originals and cover songs at Flock.

Flock Food Truck Park & Bar has two permanent food trucks — Byrdies and Space Shuttle Cafe — as well as guest food trucks that regularly stop at Flock to serve the Riverbend community. They are looking forward to the afternoon with The Trophy Mules.

“Your long weekend called. It said you need good food, live music, and drinks with river views. We agree,” Flock said in a Facebook post. “The Trophy Mules will play country and Americana jams at Flock this Sunday from 2-5. You don't want to miss it!”

For more information about The Trophy Mules at Flock, visit the official Facebook event page. To learn more about Flock Food Truck Park & Bar, check out their Facebook page.

