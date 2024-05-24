ST. LOUIS - A series of vehicle burglaries, thefts, and a high-speed police chase have led to nine felony counts filed against an 18-year-old woman from St. Louis.

Sadayah Coleman, 18, of St. Louis, was charged with nine felony counts in three days, including the following:

May 4, 2024:

Offenses related to motor vehicles (Class 2 felony) - 2016 Dodge Ram

Burglary without causing damage (Class 3 felony) - 2013 Toyota Sienna

Burglary without causing damage (Class 3 felony) - 2018 Subaru

May 5, 2024:

Offenses related to motor vehicles (Class 2 felony) - 2022 Jeep Wagoneer

May 7, 2024:

Offenses related to motor vehicles (Class 2 felony) - 2016 Dodge Ram

Offenses related to motor vehicles (Class 2 felony) - 2013 Chevrolet Equinox

Unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony) - Smith & Wesson 9mm

Aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (Class 4 felony)

Aggravated unlawful use of weapons (Class 4 felony)

After police used spike strips to stop the stolen vehicle from fleeing at high speeds, Coleman reportedly admitted to a series of other auto thefts that occurred just a few days prior.

“The defendant was taken into custody after Pontoon Beach Police Officers made contact with a stolen motor vehicle on I-270 going Westbound,” the petition states. “The stolen motor vehicle reached speeds over 100 mph during the pursuit.“

The Pontoon Beach Police Department reportedly used spike strips to stop the vehicle, which had been reported stolen. Once the vehicle was stopped, Coleman was identified as the driver.

“[Coleman], after being Mirandized, admitted to being involved with several vehicle burglaries between May 4 and May 7, including stealing the Chevrolet Equinox, Dodge Ram, and Jeep Wagoneer,” the petition adds. “Defendant admitted to stealing the 2016 Dodge Ram and admitted to driving, being in possession, of the Jeep Wagoneer, which was also stolen.”

After Coleman had been arrested and Mirandized, law enforcement officials searched the stolen vehicle and located “a backpack containing a firearm, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol” underneath the driver's seat. The firearm had also been reported as stolen, and Coleman did not have a valid Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) Card at the time of the offense.

Coleman’s case was presented by the Metro East Auto Theft division of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents indicate she was remanded to be held in jail until her initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

