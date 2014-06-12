Alton, IL - A prize-winning watercolor show opens with a reception at 6 p.m. Friday at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton and runs through July 19.

Two galleries are filled with dazzling color and shimmering light in the juried show being loaned by the St. Louis Watercolor Society. JAC has dubbed the event SPLASH, to capture the lively nature of watercolor. JAC corporate sponsor is Waggoner Equipment Rental of Wood River.

Diverse techniques in water media, including collage and mixed media, offer an exciting display. Many of the artists featured are “signature” status members of the Society. Status is granted to those who have been accepted for two juried shows in 10 years of continuous membership in the Society.



According to the catalog for the show’s run at Creative Art Gallery in St. Louis, juror Eric Wiegardt said he looks for fresh colors, con?dent strokes, and courage to freely interpret. He selected 105 works from more than 250 submissions. Artworks are priced for sale.

The Society has 250 members, ranging from artists and friends to gallery owners. Monthly meetings offer demonstrations or lectures, and the group schedules workshops with nationally known artists. For more information, see the website www.stlws.org.



Acquiring such a prestigious show is a highlight for Jacoby. JAC offers exhibits, classes, concerts, lectures and special events. It is a nonprofit organization which expands accessibility to the arts and fosters artistic development for a 17-county area administered by the Illinois Arts Council.



Hours at the JAC are 10-5 from Tuesday through Saturday. It is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL. For more information, call 618-462-5222 or see the website www.jacobyartscenter.org.

