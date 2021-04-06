ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis region’s transit advocacy organization, Citizens for Modern Transit, has hired Michael Foley as assistant director. In this role, he will be responsible for the management of programming, community engagement and membership, while working to secure grant funding, serving as a legislative liaison and furthering the organization’s mission to ensure access to a safe, affordable and convenient public transportation system that helps drive economic growth and improves the quality of life in the bi-state area.

Foley brings with him more than a decade of nonprofit management experience, most recently serving as the senior director of development for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. He has also held positions with Grace Hill Settlement House, St. Anthony’s Charitable Foundation and Pony Bird, Inc. He has a wealth of experience in fundraising, donor cultivation and stewardship and the creation and implementation of annual fund plans. Prior to moving to the nonprofit sector, Foley spent 16 years working as a probation and parole officer and supervisor for the Missouri Department of Corrections. During that time, he served as the president of the Missouri Probation and Parole Officers Association for three years and gained experience meeting with legislators, crafting policy agendas and testifying before legislative committees.

Article continues after sponsor message



“We are very excited to welcome Mike to our team,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “His extensive background and expertise will greatly assist the organization as we continue to champion for a viable and ever evolving public transportation system.”

Foley has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Public Administration and Policy Analysis from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and previously served as a board member and board president of the Crime Victim Advocacy Center of St. Louis and president of the Missouri Probation and Parole Officers Association.

To learn more about Citizens for Modern Transit and its efforts to further transit development in the St. Louis region, call (314) 231-7272, visit cmt-stl.org, find the organization on Facebook or follow them on Twitter @cmt_stl.



More like this: