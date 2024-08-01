ST. LOUIS, MO. — Registration for the 15th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition opens August 1 at STLTeenTalent.org . The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation’s annual program provides high school students the opportunity to celebrate their passion and love of the performing arts while competing for scholarships, cash prizes, and a chance to perform on stage at the Fabulous Fox!

Teen Talent is FREE to participate for high school students in the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan area. To participate, students must be enrolled in grades 9, 10, 11, or 12 during the 2024-2025 academic year and live within 75 miles of the Arch.

Each year Teen Talent awards over $50,000+ in college scholarships, cash prizes, and additional specialty awards that provide artistic development and performance opportunities. Thanks to the support of its generous donors, 100% of every dollar raised for Teen Talent is awarded directly to the scholarship and award recipients – aiding in a lasting impact on the lives of St. Louis’s young artists.

The adjudicated competition has become a platform for high school students to connect with local performing arts organizations and receive professional coaching from industry professionals.

The 2025 Competition promises to be a celebration of the remarkable talent and creativity of St. Louis' top student performers and the evolution of Teen Talent over the past fifteen years.

Staged in three rounds, the 2025 schedule is as follows:

Competition Round Dates Location Preliminary Round October 2024 Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Kirkwood High School Semi-Final Round November 2024 Kirkwood High School The Finals January 2025 Fabulous Fox

“Teen Talent is not just a competition, but a platform that provides young artists educational coaching, career advancing opportunities, and sense of community,” says Cait VanDeWiele, Executive Director and Teen Talent Producer at Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. “The best part of Teen Talent is the camaraderie that takes place between the contestants throughout the competition. Backstage, they are not competitors, but a community bonded by their shared love for the arts.”

Registration for Teen Talent is open until September 30, 2024. Students are encouraged to register early to take advantage of the program’s FREE coaching workshops to improve their performance and confidence ahead of the preliminary round. For more information about the 2025 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition visit STLTeenTalent.org .

About Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation (FoxPACF):

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization with the mission of fostering, promoting, and encouraging young people in the St. Louis region to discover and participate in the joy and wonder of live performances. The Foundation provides unique opportunities and develops educational performing arts programs focused on young artists.

In addition to the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition, the Foundation also produces a variety of other performing arts programs including Kids’ Night at the Fabulous Fox, Broadway Master Classes, Educational Encores, and is a producing partner of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.

