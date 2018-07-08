EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville announced Friday that weather dependent, beginning July 10, 2018, through Friday, July 13, 2018, RCS Construction, Inc., will be closing St. Louis Street between Elm and Rose Avenue for work.

Project Engineer Becky Standefer, P.E., said Traffic will be detoured to Randle Street between Rose Avenue and Elm Street during the closure. There will be no temporary parking on the south side of Randle Street during the closure.

"Motorists shall use alternate routes,” she said. “The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.”

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

