EAST ALTON - Various aircraft, monster trucks, custom cars and food and fun for all are each part of the annual Fly-In at St. Louis Regional Airport this year.

The introduction of monster trucks to this year's Fly-In, including Bigfoot - the first monster truck built with a tubular chassis - and High Roller - a classic monster truck, adds to the mix of unique modes of transportation. This year's event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1. During the days, people of all ages are invited to come to St. Louis Regional Airport and enjoy the unique aircraft and vehicles.

Bigfoot owner, and pilot Jim Kramer said the event, which is a favorite among residents of the Riverbend, is a great way to bring people to the airport to learn more about air travel and a local transportation hub.

Part of that learning will take place Sunday morning from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. with the Young Eagles Program. The program takes children on a small flight on a plane with a pilot to educate them on the ins and outs of aviation with the hope of having more young people pursue that as a career path. Harrison Ford, who pilots helicopters and planes in real life as well as the Millennium Falcon on screen, took the two millionth kid in the program last year.

The Young Eagles at St. Louis Regional Airport has taken as many as 7,000 of those 2 million kids on plane rides, making it the 25th most flown program in the country.

"That's a pretty big deal, given the amount of airports participating in it," Kramer said.

In order for kids to take the trip, parents have to be on hand to sign a waiver and give permission.

Also, during the Fly-In, Kramer said pilots coming to St. Louis Regional Airport will benefit from having fuel at $1 less per gallon. He said he hopes several pilots come to the event for this incentive so they can display their aircraft to the public for viewing.

