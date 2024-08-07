MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Rapper and St. Louis icon Nelly was arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 7, 2024, in St. Louis County, officials said.

Nelly, whose birth name is Cornell Haynes II, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Gaming Division at the Hollywood Casino. The arrest stemmed from a failure to appear warrant issued in 2018 out of Maryland Heights, Mo.

Arrest records indicate that the 49-year-old was also found in possession of four ecstasy pills, a controlled substance, and was without insurance at the time of his arrest.

The Maryland Heights Police Department confirmed that they received Haynes from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and subsequently arrested him for the outstanding warrant.

Authorities also stated that he has since been released from custody.

