ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, against James Lambert, 29, of the 200 block of Perthshire Road, St. Louis, following a series of air conditioner thefts.

Lambert faces charges of Burglary Second Degree and two counts of Stealing Over $750 or More. He is currently held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department’s probable cause statement, Lambert was identified as the primary suspect in two thefts that occurred between April 26 and April 30, 2024, in Jennings, Missouri. Both incidents involved the theft of exterior air conditioning condenser units from properties under renovation, owned by Complete Care Residential and Commercial Services, LLC.

The properties targeted were located in the 6300 block of Sherry and the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue. Police reports indicate that Lambert admitted to selecting both locations and directing the thefts after being taken into custody and read his Miranda rights.

The stolen air conditioning units, each valued at over $750, were recovered and returned to the owner.

The investigation is being led by officers from the St. Louis County Police Department City of Jennings Precinct.

As with all criminal charges, it is important to note that Lambert is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

