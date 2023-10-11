ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Max Jones, 21 years of age, of the 1300 block of Ferguson Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63135, for Murder Second Degree and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Jones is attached. Jones is being held on $1,000,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Article continues after sponsor message

The probable cause statement reads: On September 28, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saint Louis County Police respond to a Shotspotter activation at Winkler Drive and Kappel Drive. The victim, Earl Jones, was found deceased at the intersection of Winkler and Kappel and had been shot once in the head. A witness observed a suspicious black male suspect carrying a unique bag walking away from the victim. Detectives reviewed video surveillance from the area and observed that same individual at a nearby store minutes before the homicide carrying the same unique bag. The Ferguson Police Department made an arrest on September 29, 2023, for a homicide. This Defendant was arrested for the homicide in Ferguson attempting to conceal a firearm. The Saint Louis County Crime Laboratory determined that firearm to be a ballistics match to both homicides. The Defendant was interviewed and identifies himself in the surveillance video in this case carrying the unique bag and made incriminating statements. Subsequent investigation revealed that the Defendant purchased the firearm used to commit the offense in this case.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

The suspect and victim are not related to one another.

More like this:

Related Video: