ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, January 14, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Eman Baker, 21 years of age, of the 11600 block of Larimore Road in St. Louis, Missouri, for Murder in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Defaced Firearm.

Baker is being held on a $500,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

The probable cause statement reads: On December 31, 2020, the victim, Chrishell Fulton, was driving a GMC Yukon and was shot and killed after getting into a car accident with a black Lexus.

Three witnesses indicate that the driver of the black Lexus is the person who shot into the Victim’s vehicle, killing her. A defaced firearm was located in a Chevrolet Impala, parked nearby. The ballistic analysis of the firearm concluded that the shell casing found at the scene and the bullet recovered from the Victim’s body at the autopsy matched the firearm located in the Chevrolet Impala.

The Defendant was taken into custody and admitted he was driving the black Lexus that got into the car accident with the Victim and that after the accident, he went into the Chevrolet Impala, where the murder weapon was found. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Charges are merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

