ST. LOUIS - On the morning of Wednesday, November 10, 2021, The St. Louis Police Foundation hosted the 5th annual “Breakfast with the Chief” event with 550 guests in attendance. This annual event raised over $500,000 for an enhanced technology initiative for the St. Louis County Police Department. Jasmine Huda, from KTVI Channel 2, was the Master of Ceremonies and special guests included Kelly Chase, Keith Tkachuk, and Al MacInnis.

The St. Louis Police Foundation was founded in 2007 to support the important and difficult work of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department through the donation of funds, services, and goods. In 2015, the Foundation proudly broadened its mission to include support for the St. Louis County Police Department.

The Foundation funds programs, equipment, and technology that are strategically focused to ensure the highest level of police service to the St. Louis region. Recognizing the incredible demands faced by our police officers, and the limited resources available within the police departments to invest in new technology and training, the Foundation has become a safety net to fund critical needs that simply otherwise would not be feasible. Since its inception, the Police Foundation has raised in excess of $15 million to fund more than 200 programs, training, and equipment needs. With the help of donors, the Foundation is helping to provide police officers with the tools they need to safely and efficiently protect and serve our community.

