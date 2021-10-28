ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Oasis, a local nonprofit educational organization dedicated to enriching the lives of adults ages 50 and older, is teaming up with Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to offer Humana members a health benefit designed to increase cognitive and physiological health in adults.

Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and LPPO members on plans H0028-14 and H5216-033-002 in St. Louis will receive an $80 credit toward St. Louis Oasis in-person programs and Oasis Everywhere virtual programs. Class prices range from $6–$18 for single sessions and $20–$85 for multi-session classes, which typically range from 2–24 sessions.

“Humana is thrilled to be working with St. Louis Oasis to bring a new adult learning benefit to our Medicare Advantage members in the St. Louis area. This live, interactive program gives members the opportunity to take exciting virtual and in-person classes,” said Dr. Elizabeth Peterson, Regional Vice President of Health Services for Humana.

Humana members enrolling for plans H0028-14 and H5216-033-002 during the open enrollment period of October 15, 2021, through December 7, 2021, will receive information about the Oasis programs benefit and can begin registering for classes beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Affordably priced classes are open for registration through the St. Louis Oasis at https://st-louis.oasiseverywhere.org/ for in-person and hybrid classes. Registration for Oasis Everywhere online classes is available at www.oasiseverywhere.org.

Courses cover a variety of topics ranging from art and history to science, theology, cooking, technology, current events, health, and more. St. Louis Oasis in-person classes are held at multiple locations, with the Center of Clayton community center being the primary location. Programs are also offered at Maryland Heights Community Center, The Jewish Community Center of Chesterfield, Clarendale Clayton, and the Pavilion at Lemay.

Oasis Everywhere is a virtual lifelong learning platform with an expansive menu of online classes to provide seniors with social connections and enrichment as they continue to shelter in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

About St. Louis Oasis

St. Louis Oasis is a local chapter of a network of nonprofit centers under The Oasis Institute entering its 40th year of operation as a pioneer in healthy aging. It was founded in 1982 by native St. Louisan Marylen Mann and a group of educators and volunteers during a time when many programs for older adults were oriented around juvenile games and passive activities. Mann, determined to do better for older adults and seniors who dedicated decades of progress and contribution to society, cultivated an organization empowering them to continue utilizing their intellectual capacity and remain active members of the community. Oasis pioneered stimulating educational, wellness, and volunteer programs that helped older adults stay healthy and engaged within their communities. Oasis is active in over 250 communities and reaches more than 50,000 individuals each year. Humana is a Medicare Advantage [HMO, HMO SNP, PPO, PPO SNP and PFFS] organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

