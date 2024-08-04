ST. LOUIS, MO. - St. Louis native and New York-based performer, Lisa Ramey, will headline the Festival of Nations on Saturday, August 24 on the Global Artist Stage in Tower Grove Park. Ramey joins a roster of talented musicians including Mai Lee, Mali Music and Mannywellz. Ramey caught national attention as a finalist on NBC's "The Voice" with Team John Legend. She exudes gritty soul and passion with a soul meets rock vibe that emphatically captures her roots. Learn more about Ramey's sound and career at lisarameymusic.com.

As the official beer vendor for the Festival of Nations, 4 Hands Brewing Co. has collaborated with artist Brock Seals on a new can design for their charitable brew City Wide. A portion of the proceeds from all 4 Hands beer sales during festival events will be donated to the International Institute of St. Louis.

As a community partner, Goshen Coffee has created a special edition roast with proceeds being donated to programs to help immigrants and refugees via the International Institute. The new blend, called Welcome Home, contains coffees from Kenya, India and Mexico. Goshen Coffee will brew and sell the blend at the Festival of Nations on August 24 and 25.

For more information on Festival of Nations, visit www.festofnations.com.

