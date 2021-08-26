ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released photos of these subjects today wanted for a shooting that happened on August 12, 2021, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police had this statement: "Do you recognize these subjects and/or this vehicle? They are wanted for a shooting that happened on August 12, 2021, at the intersection of South Skinker and Clayton. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a possible reward can contact St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

A summary of the incident is below.

Incident: Assault 1st (Shooting) / Tampering 2nd / Recovered Stolen Auto

Location: S. Skinker / Clayton

Date/Time: 8/12/21 @ 0230

Victim #1: 19-year-old Black Male

Article continues after sponsor message

Victim #2: 19-year-old Black Male

Victim #3 & #4: Unknown Males

Suspects: 5 B/M’s, armed with guns and occupying a large black SUV with a sunroof

officers received a call for a “Shooting” and located the victims in the 1000 block of Hi-Pointe.

Victim #1 was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and Victim #2 was not injured. Preliminary investigation suggested the victims were in a vehicle when the suspects, who were occupying a black SUV, fired shots at them.

Victim #1 was transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical/stable condition. Victim #3 and #4 fled the scene prior to police arrival and were not located.

Additional investigation revealed that the vehicle occupied by the victims had been reported “stolen” from District 1.

The investigation is ongoing.

More like this: