ST. LOUIS - "This weekend, 16-year-old Janae Edmondson’s life was upended by horrific traffic violence as she visited our city for a volleyball tournament at America’s Center Downtown. Violence is always devastating, but it's especially devastating when it touches the lives of our youth. My heart goes out to Janae and her loved ones.

"Visitors and residents alike should be able to feel safe in our city and our downtown. My office has connected with the Circuit Attorney’s Office and judicial partners to review the processes that led up to this preventable tragedy. Our city can and must do a better job of working together to hold those who endanger our communities accountable.



"Traffic violence is an issue that impacts our entire city. While we’re still gathering the facts of this case, I remain committed to major investments in street and pedestrian infrastructure to keep our city safe no matter how they choose to get around - walking, biking, driving, or using public transit - as we also explore enforcement solutions."

