ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones provided this statement after Governor Mike Parson signed the State of Missouri's FY24 budget. I have also provided additional information regarding state allocations to the City of St. Louis below:

"Disagreeing on some issues doesn’t mean elected leaders need to be disagreeable on others. In February, I visited Jefferson City to talk with legislators across party lines about resources St. Louis needs to strengthen our communities. From youth jobs to improving 911 dispatch to repairing our infrastructure, many of St. Louis’ top priorities are reflected in this year’s state budget.

"These investments to support our youth, upgrade our infrastructure, and improve public safety will yield benefits for decades to come. Thank you to the St. Louis delegation for getting these important items across the finish line in the state legislature, and I appreciate Governor Parson for this consideration of the City’s needs."

SUPPORTING OUR YOUTH

Paid Year-Round Youth Jobs and Internships

The City’s year-round youth jobs program targets a wide range of youth, extending opportunities to both those who are at risk of dropping out of school or already have and those who simply want to learn more about post-high school career opportunities. The City has secured a $1,000,000 investment from the state for paid year-round youth jobs and internships. This funding is expected to allow the City to provide jobs for an estimated 300 additional youth. To learn more about the City’s existing youth jobs programs, visit the City’s website.

IMPROVING INFRASTRUCTURE AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Public Safety Access Point (PSAP)

Since 2008, the City has worked towards constructing a PSAP. In February, the City committed $15,000,000 ARPA dollars to support this project, bringing the total City investment since 2022 to more than $20,000,000. Today we can share that the City has successfully leveraged these funds as a local match to draw down an additional state investment of $10,000,000 for the PSAP. The PSAP will ensure the City of St. Louis has continuity of 911 operations at all times in a modern, consolidated location, will improve public safety, decrease wait times, and modernize our response capabilities.

Levee/Floodwall Repair

In early 2023, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers advised the City that its Mississippi River levee is in need of repair. The City acted swiftly and has secured a $5,000,000 investment from the State to help provide for these repairs. Being able to repair this levee is a matter of public safety and economic necessity, in order to avoid the loss of life, property, and business activity that can come from significant Mississippi River flooding. Our floodwall is regionally critical, and this funding ensures the continued safety of residents.

