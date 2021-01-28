GRANITE CITY - A St. Louis man was charged with several felony burglary charges after he committed multiple thefts at Walgreens and CVS in Granite City.

Jerwane M. Alexander was charged with four counts of Burglary, one count of Attempted Burglary and one count of Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude A Police Officer.

Alexander went into the Walgreens located at 2001 Madison Ave. in Granite City on December 31 with the intent to commit a theft. Then on January 1 he went into the Walgreens at 3732 Nameoki Road in Granite City and committed a theft.



On Jan. 5 he allegedly went to the CVS at 3319 Nameoki Road in Granite City with the intent to commit theft, resulting in the attempted burglary charge. He also attempted to flee a Granite City police officer in a 2007 Mercury Milan at speeds more than 21 miles per hour above the posted limit.

Bail was set at $75,000 for Alexander by Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine.

