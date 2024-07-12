ALTON - After stealing two vehicles on the same day, a St. Louis man was charged with fleeing from police at high speeds in one of the stolen vehicles over the Clark Bridge in Alton.

Trevionta L. Jackson, 20, of St. Louis, was charged with two counts of offenses related to motor vehicles, both Class 2 felonies, and two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, both Class 4 felonies.

Descriptions of the former two charges describe the stolen vehicles as a 2013 Jeep Wrangler and 2013 Dodge Ram, both stolen on the same day.

According to a petition to deny his pretrial release, Jackson was identified as the driver of a vehicle that fled from officers at high speeds on June 27, 2024.

“During pursuit, defendant traveled at speeds in excess of 50 mph over posted speed limit and disregarded multiple traffic control devices,” the petition states. Jackson continued to flee towards the Clark Bridge, where he reportedly drove the vehicle into a construction zone at 75 mph.

“Defendant further attempted to evade officers’ stop sticks on the Clark Bridge, causing his vehicle to strike a center median,” the petition continues. “Defendant continued to flee into Missouri where he was later taken into custody.”

Officers received confirmation that the vehicle Jackson was fleeing in had been stolen out of Missouri. While in custody, he reportedly admitted to “the theft of an additional vehicle on the same day.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Jackson, who was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance. Madison County court records indicate he currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

