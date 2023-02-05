ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 100 block of N. Marguerite Avenue in the City of Ferguson which resulted in the death of an adult male.

The deceased has been identified as Marcus Allen, 43 years of age, of the first block of Lake Pembroke Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63135.

On February 4, 2023, at 7:56 PM, City of Ferguson police officers responded to a call for service for a check the welfare in the 100 block of N. Marguerite Avenue. Officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

City of Ferguson Police Officers requested St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives lead the investigation.

The investigation is active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators with information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

