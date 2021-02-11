The St. Louis Jewish Book Festival offers a colorful group of author presentations on April 18-21, to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home. Headlining the four-night event is Don Marsh, known from his many years as a St. Louis Public Radio broadcaster. His Sunday evening discussion focuses on his latest crime novel, The Damned and the Doomed. He will be interviewed by former KSDK news anchor Karen Foss.

On Monday, a women’s night panel features sociologist Hilary Levey Friedman with her book, Here She Is: The Complicated Reign of the American Beauty Pageant and New York Times best-selling author Janice Kaplan with her book, The Genius of Women: From Overlooked to Changing the World.

Tech writer Steven Levey’s new book, Facebook: The Inside Story highlights Tuesday evening. The popup finishes with a timely conversation with climate activist and politician Solomon Rose-Goldstein and his book, The 100% Solution: A Plan for Solving Climate Change on Wednesday.

Now in its 42nd year, the Jewish Book Festival is nationally recognized for both its excellence and its size – it is one of the largest in the country, attracting more than 10,000 audience members annually. People from all backgrounds and faiths attend Festival events to hear premier authors on topics such as history, music, politics, cooking, family, religion, sports and more.

This Spring Virtual Popup will be presented online in a virtual home edition format featuring guest interviewers and Q&A discussion with attendees.

All are welcome to take advantage of the Spring Virtual Pass, which grants access to all four presentations for $36 per household. Passes are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting stljewishbookfestival.org. Individual tickets for each program are also available for $18 per household. Books can be purchased online at mainstreetbooks.net

The St. Louis Jewish Book Festival is a program of the Jewish Community Center. https://jccstl.com/festival-events-schedule/

