ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Illini Club is proud to announce the winners of the 2020-2021 scholarships to Luke Breunig (Belleville East High) and Evan Driscoll (Edwardsville High). Both are exemplary students in the top ten percent of their class, members of the National Honor Society, and very involved in their community. Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the fall.

“From all of the many qualified students who applied for our scholarship this year, Evan and Luke stood out to the Scholarship Committee as most deserving,” said Kevin Hall, club President. “This is the first year since I’ve been involved with the club we have awarded scholarships and look forward to making this an annual event to help give back to future Illini from the St. Louis area.”

About Luke Breunig: While at Belleville East, Breunig has been an Eagle Scout, Editorial Staff of Belleville East newspaper, in the concert jazz orchestra, pit orchestra, among many others. He is the son of Rob and Denise Breunig. At the U of I, he plans to study English/Secondary Education.

About Evan Driscoll: While at Edwardsville, Driscoll has been Student Council President, Class Vice President, Ultimate Frisbee captain, among other activities. He is the son of Gayle and David Driscoll. At the U of I, he plans to study Civil Engineering while being a part of Air Force ROTC which includes a four-year service commitment after school.

