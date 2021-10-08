ST. LOUIS — Starkloff Disability Institute is proud to announce the first fully inclusive golf tournament in St. Louis, called Irons for Inclusion. The tournament will be held at Forest Hills Country Club on October 18, 2021.

“We are thrilled to host St. Louis’ first fully inclusive golf tournament. This is a great event to support our mission of empowering people with disabilities to achieve success and lead full, independent lives,” said Colleen Starkloff, Founder of the Starkloff Disability Institute.

The tournament will feature adaptive golfing equipment, including a SoloRider golf cart donated by the PGA REACH Gateway Section. A fully-integrated tournament, foursomes representing the Disabled Athlete Sports Association, St. Louis Blues Blind Hockey Club, and St. Louis BeepBall League will join nondisabled golfers on the Championship course.

The four-player scramble will begin at 9:00 a.m. and includes breakfast, 18 holes of golf, on-course games, cart access, raffles, lunch, player gifts, and a cocktail reception.

Article continues after sponsor message

Colleen Young, a three-time Paralympian, and medalist will join the tournament as the Honorary Athlete. A St. Louis native, Young recently competed in the Tokyo Paralympics, winning a silver and bronze medal in swimming. Young, born with Albinism that has caused visual impairment, began swimming at age seven and quickly became the youngest member to compete on the U.S. Paralympic Swimming Team in London in 2012. Young was a competitive golfer in college at a D1 university.

“We chose to host this event in October as it is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which commemorates the many and varied contributions of people with disabilities to America’s workplaces and economy,” said Starkloff. “We couldn’t do this without our incredible sponsors who champion disability inclusion in St. Louis. Thank you to Centene, Nestlé Purina, Sandberg Phoenix, Degenhart Heating and Cooling, Permobil, Ogletree Deakins, and Remax at Cedar Hill.”

To register for the tournament, please visit bit.ly/sdi-golf.

About Starkloff Disability Institute

Founded in 2003 by disability rights pioneers, Max and Colleen Starkloff and David Newburger, SDI is leveling the playing field for people with disabilities. In addition to working with companies and communities to change the perception surrounding people with disabilities, SDI provides cutting-edge career development programs to young adults and professionals with disabilities. To learn more, visit www.starkloff.org, or facebook.com/starkloffdisabilityinstitute, or @starkloffdisability on Instagram.

More like this: