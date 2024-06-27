ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased have been identified in a double homicide in the 200 block of Roderick Drive in North County, St. Louis, as Tyrese Mosley, 25 years of age, of the 10500 block of Olney Drive in St. Louis, and Amea Robinson-Smith, 18 years of age, of the 11200 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a double homicide in the 200 block of Roderick Drive that resulted in the deaths of an adult male and an adult female.

In the initial report, St. Louis County Police said officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the 200 block of Roderick Drive. Officers located an adult male and female suffering from apparent gunshot injuries in a motor vehicle. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene. No suspects are currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

