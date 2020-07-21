St. Louis – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District will bid farewell to Col. Bryan K. Sizemore as the District Commander at a scaled-down COVID-19 safety centric ceremony Friday at the Robert A. Young Federal Building.

While most will view the event on the District’s Facebook site starting at 9:00 a.m., any media desiring a phone interview with Col. Sizemore ahead of time is encouraged to contact the District’s Chief Public Affairs Officer at the number above as soon as possible to arrange an appointment.

Maj. Gen. Diana M. Holland, commander of the Corps’ Mississippi Valley Division, will preside over the event. Holland’s biography is available here while Col. Sizemore’s biography is available here.

Col. Kevin Golinghorst will assume duties as the 53rd Commander of the St. Louis District at the ceremony after most recently serving as the Army Capability Manager – Geospatial with the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) at Scott Air Force Base. A native of Walcott, Iowa, Golinghorst received his commission in the Corps from the United States Military Academy in 1996.

The St. Louis District is strategically located at the crossroads of three major river systems: the Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri.

The District’s mission is to manage the 300 mile Mississippi River watershed above the Ohio River by applying engineering, scientific and other resources while preserving, restoring and enhancing the environment; and maintaining core competencies needed to respond to local and national emergencies and technical requirements. A comprehensive list of “Value to the Nation” measures and accomplishments, overseen by Col. Sizemore during his tenure, may be found here.

